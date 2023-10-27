WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $215.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

