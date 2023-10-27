WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

