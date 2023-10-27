WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.95

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.95 and last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 66716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

