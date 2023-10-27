Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411,497 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.24% of Workday worth $143,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP increased its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.49. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

