Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after buying an additional 1,000,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

