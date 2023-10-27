Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

