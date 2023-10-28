10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,125 shares of company stock worth $1,326,228 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.