11,876 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

