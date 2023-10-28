12,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

