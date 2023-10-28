1,521 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

