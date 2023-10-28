1,643 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

