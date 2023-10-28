1,727,406 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,932,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Permian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 over the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

