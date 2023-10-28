2,388 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.