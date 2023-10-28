3,169 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.6% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

CL opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

