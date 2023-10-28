439 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 439 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day moving average is $477.65. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

