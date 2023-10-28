4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 4,876.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

