5,232 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

