538 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.24 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

