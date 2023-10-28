62,856 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

