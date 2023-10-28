7,500 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

