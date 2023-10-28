7,942 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.3 %

FBIN opened at $55.19 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

