a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & home24 (OTC:HMAGF) Critical Analysis

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and home24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 6 1 0 2.14 home24 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 172.92%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than home24.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and home24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $611.74 million 0.13 -$176.70 million ($17.53) -0.41 home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

home24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and home24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -33.59% -6.16% -3.23% home24 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats home24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

