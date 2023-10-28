A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AOS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

