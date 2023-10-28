A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

