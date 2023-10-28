A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

