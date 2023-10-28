abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $3.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 181 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
