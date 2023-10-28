Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider Sartaj Hans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,493.67).
Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.14.
Academies Australasia Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Academies Australasia Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.