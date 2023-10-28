Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider Sartaj Hans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,493.67).

Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.14.

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.