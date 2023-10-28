Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.