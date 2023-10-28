Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accor to €37.90 ($40.32) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Accor
Accor Stock Performance
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
