ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAF stock opened at C$34.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.07. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$36.64.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

