Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $614.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

