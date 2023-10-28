adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 71.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 31.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ADDYY

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.