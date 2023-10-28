Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.
Adlai Nortye Price Performance
Shares of ANL stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.30.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
