Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of ANL stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

