Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

