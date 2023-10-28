Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $49.98 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.