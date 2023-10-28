Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,238 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,542,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.