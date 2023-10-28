Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

