Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $61.00 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,007 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

