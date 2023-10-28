Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 265,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.