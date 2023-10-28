Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,294,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 203,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 131,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.0 %

BNL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.