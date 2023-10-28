Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

