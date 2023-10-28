Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adyen

Adyen Trading Down 2.5 %

About Adyen

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $696.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $763.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,336.31. Adyen has a 52 week low of $660.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.