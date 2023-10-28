Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Adyen
Adyen Trading Down 2.5 %
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.