Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGLE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGLE

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

AGLE stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the period.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.