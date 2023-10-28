Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

