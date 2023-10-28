Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.30. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

