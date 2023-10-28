Akumin (TSE:AKU) Downgraded to Hold at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.94 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 174.79% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

