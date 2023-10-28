Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 221.2% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

