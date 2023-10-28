Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

