Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.