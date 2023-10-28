Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %
Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.12.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
