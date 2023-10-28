Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins currently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE AGI opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$10.17 and a one year high of C$19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.8200188 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

